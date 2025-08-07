San Francisco police are hunting for a suspect in a shooting Thursday afternoon in SF's Tenderloin district which left one person injured.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 pm Thursday in the vicinity of Jones Street and Golden Gate Avenue, as the Chronicle reports.

A victim was reportedly found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, and they were transported to a hospital. The victim's condition is not yet known.

Police were reportedly searching a nearby building on Jones Street after being told by a witness that the shooting suspect escaped into the building. But no report of an arrest has yet been made.

This is a developing story.