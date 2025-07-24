As it was last year, Outside Lands 2025 will once again be streamed live by Amazon Music on Prime and Twitch, all three days, starting at 1:30 pm.

For those of you who would prefer to avoid the wind, fog, and teenagers at Outside Lands, and instead enjoy the popular music festival from your couch, you can do so with an Amazon Prime or Amazon Music subscription like you could last year. All three days, August 8 to 10, will stream live on the services starting at 1:30 pm, and the countdown has begun on the festival splash page.

The livestream is sponsored by Sponsored by Airheads and Levi’s, and as they say in a release, it will offer "music lovers unable to attend in person a virtual front-row experience from the comfort of their homes."

Amazon Music also wants fans to know that the Outside Lands official playlist is now live.

If you still want to attend Outside Lands in person, three-day GA tickets ($539) are still available, and so are single-day GA tickets ($235) for all three days. Single-day VIP tickets are sold out for Friday and Saturday, but still available Sunday — which is when Hozier, Glass Animals, Finneas, Rebecca Black, and Jamie xx are performing. See the daily lineups here.

The trailer is below, and the music behind it is a Douvelle19 remix exclusive to Amazon Music, of Outside Lands performer Sammy Virji’s "Cops & Robbers" feat. Skepta.