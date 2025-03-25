The lineup is out, as expected, this morning, and it includes several of the guessed-at acts that were teased in videos by the promoters over the weekend.
Outside Lands 2025 will indeed feature Hozier as a headliner, as many figured out from the teaser videos posted by the official OSL account on X over the weekend. And, as predicted, Tyler, the Creator is making up for canceling his appearance at last year's festival — and his SF stop conveniently follows Lollapalooza weekend, which he is also headlining.
Other acts include several of the clearly teased names, including Grammy winner Doechii, MARINA, Black Coffee, Mannequin Pussy, and Glass Animals. And there are semi-surprises including Doja Cat, Gracie Abrams, Thundercat (who has been to several Outside Lands fests), Ludacris, John Summit, Rebecca Black, and Vampire Weekend.
Not on the bill are Olivia Rodrigo or Charli XCX, who were among the fan guesses from the scrapbook video teasers.
"We are beyond excited to return to Golden Gate Park, where we’ll be celebrating everything that makes San Francisco truly world-class — its vibrant culture, its incredible community and of course, our one-of-a-kind Outside Lands Festival," says Another Planet co-founder Allen Scott, in a statement. "This year’s lineup captures the dynamic, ever-evolving tastes of the Bay Area. We’re proud to curate a festival that spans generations, bringing something unique and unforgettable for everyone."
Tickets go on sale tomorrow (3/26) at 10 am, as expected, with GA three-day passes selling for $499 this year, and GA+ (which comes with special bathrooms and free soft drinks) going for $759. VIP passes this year are $1,199, and passes to the upper-level Golden Gate Club, which comes with all kinds of free catered food and an open bar, are $5,299.
The full lineup is below.
Outside Lands 2025 Lineup
(artists subject to change)
Tyler, The Creator
Hozier
Doja Cat
John Summit
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Vampire Weekend
Glass Animals
Gracie Abrams
Jamie xx
Doechii
Gesaffelstein
Bleachers
Ludacris
Jorja Smith
Still Woozy
Black Coffee
Sammy Virji
Thundercat
Wallows
FINNEAS
MARINA
Royel Otis
ARMNHMR
ROLE MODEL
Artemas
Claude VonStroke
BigXthaPlug
Floating Points
Bakar
flipturn
2hollis
Walker & Royce
Julien Baker & TORRES
Fujii Kaze
BUNT.
Levity
DJ Koze
Mark Ambor
BLOND:ISH
Dombresky
Jessica Pratt
Mannequin Pussy
Claptone
Rebecca Black
NOTION
LaRussell
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
julie
Girl Math (VNSSA b2b Nala)
Mayer Hawthorne
DJ Pee .Wee
Wasia Project
Big Freedia with San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus
Fcukers
Klangphonics
Vansire
nimino
Kate Bollinger
Hope Tala
Destroy Boys
Luna Li
&friends
INJI
Sarah Kinsley
Matt Champion
Naomi Sharon
ATRIP
Neal Francis
Wunderhorse
Lexa Gates
Amelia Moore
Paco Versailles
TxC
Good Neighbours
Orla Gartland
Midrift
Baalti
Bay Ledges
DJ Mandy
The Army, The Navy
Arcy Drive
Nourished by Time
almost monday
bLAck pARty
Alexandra Savior
Vincent Lima
NewDad
Alemeda
Midnight Generation
Alex Amen
BANKSIA
Infinite Jess
AVATARI
Top image: Doja Cat performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)