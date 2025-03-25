The lineup is out, as expected, this morning, and it includes several of the guessed-at acts that were teased in videos by the promoters over the weekend.

Outside Lands 2025 will indeed feature Hozier as a headliner, as many figured out from the teaser videos posted by the official OSL account on X over the weekend. And, as predicted, Tyler, the Creator is making up for canceling his appearance at last year's festival — and his SF stop conveniently follows Lollapalooza weekend, which he is also headlining.

Other acts include several of the clearly teased names, including Grammy winner Doechii, MARINA, Black Coffee, Mannequin Pussy, and Glass Animals. And there are semi-surprises including Doja Cat, Gracie Abrams, Thundercat (who has been to several Outside Lands fests), Ludacris, John Summit, Rebecca Black, and Vampire Weekend.

Not on the bill are Olivia Rodrigo or Charli XCX, who were among the fan guesses from the scrapbook video teasers.

"We are beyond excited to return to Golden Gate Park, where we’ll be celebrating everything that makes San Francisco truly world-class — its vibrant culture, its incredible community and of course, our one-of-a-kind Outside Lands Festival," says Another Planet co-founder Allen Scott, in a statement. "This year’s lineup captures the dynamic, ever-evolving tastes of the Bay Area. We’re proud to curate a festival that spans generations, bringing something unique and unforgettable for everyone."

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (3/26) at 10 am, as expected, with GA three-day passes selling for $499 this year, and GA+ (which comes with special bathrooms and free soft drinks) going for $759. VIP passes this year are $1,199, and passes to the upper-level Golden Gate Club, which comes with all kinds of free catered food and an open bar, are $5,299.

The full lineup is below.

Outside Lands 2025 Lineup

(artists subject to change)

Tyler, The Creator

Hozier

Doja Cat

John Summit

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Vampire Weekend

Glass Animals

Gracie Abrams

Jamie xx

Doechii

Gesaffelstein

Bleachers

Ludacris

Jorja Smith

Still Woozy

Black Coffee

Sammy Virji

Thundercat

Wallows

FINNEAS

MARINA

Royel Otis

ARMNHMR

ROLE MODEL

Artemas

Claude VonStroke

BigXthaPlug

Floating Points

Bakar

flipturn

2hollis

Walker & Royce

Julien Baker & TORRES

Fujii Kaze

BUNT.

Levity

DJ Koze

Mark Ambor

BLOND:ISH

Dombresky

Jessica Pratt

Mannequin Pussy

Claptone

Rebecca Black

NOTION

LaRussell

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

julie

Girl Math (VNSSA b2b Nala)

Mayer Hawthorne

DJ Pee .Wee

Wasia Project

Big Freedia with San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

Fcukers

Klangphonics

Vansire

nimino

Kate Bollinger

Hope Tala

Destroy Boys

Luna Li

&friends

INJI

Sarah Kinsley

Matt Champion

Naomi Sharon

ATRIP

Neal Francis

Wunderhorse

Lexa Gates

Amelia Moore

Paco Versailles

TxC

Good Neighbours

Orla Gartland

Midrift

Baalti

Bay Ledges

DJ Mandy

The Army, The Navy

Arcy Drive

Nourished by Time

almost monday

bLAck pARty

Alexandra Savior

Vincent Lima

NewDad

Alemeda

Midnight Generation

Alex Amen

BANKSIA

Infinite Jess

AVATARI

Top image: Doja Cat performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)