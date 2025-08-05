- One more reminder: Those speed cameras in San Francisco will begin catching scofflaws and issuing tickets starting today. Data shows that since they were installed and starting issuing warnings, speeding on some corridors has gone down by 20% or more. [Chronicle]
- The driver of a Cal Fire water tanker, which was not headed to fight any fires, was injured in a crash in Napa County Monday evening. The truck was on the 1500 block of Sage Canyon Road near Lake Hennessey when it rolled 50 feet down the hillside. [KRON4]
- There is some increased yellowjacket activity at one state park in Marin County, prompting official warnings. Hopefully this isn't a sign that the swarms of wasps will be returning to the meadows of Golden Gate Park during Outside Lands like they did last year. [ABC 7]
- Five Berkeley police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing by the Alameda County DA's Office in two separate officer-involved shootings from 2023. [Berkeleyside]
- A new Coast Guard report details the series of errors and failures that led to the Titan submersible implosion two years ago that killed five people. [New York Times]
- The New York Times got some wild, previously unreported-on photos and letters from inside Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, including a creepy sculpture of a woman hanging from a rope, a first edition of Lolita, and a letter from Woody Allen about how it was Soon Yi who convinced Epstein to start serving actual food when he invited people over. [New York Times]
- After being canceled last year due to financial trouble, Oakland hip-hop festival Hiero Day is coming back on Labor Day Weekend.
Top image: Photo via Cal Fire LNU