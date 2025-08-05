San Francisco police executed a search warrant early Monday and engaged in a subsequent standoff with the occupants of a building on Noriega Street in the Outer Sunset that was apparently hosting illegal activities.

We don't have a ton of detail on this case yet, and the SFPD has not put out any release about what unfolded in the wee hours of Monday morning. But a tipster in the neighborhood documented the scene for SFGate in which SFPD officers in tactical gear descended on the rear of a building at Noriega Street and 32nd Avenue that has sat mostly vacant in recent years.

The building officers appeared to surround at Noriega and 32nd, via Google

Google Street View shots from the intersection between 2014 and 2022, compared to the shot on SFGate, show that the storefront's side windows, along 32nd Avenue, did not have security bars on them until recently. The storefront sits across Noriega from the restaurant Fung Wong, which opened three years ago.

Per SFGate, the search warrant was executed around 3 am Monday, and an SFPD spokesperson confirmed that the "warrant was part of a sex crimes investigation tied to an alleged underground club at the location."

The SFPD spokesperson further confirmed that police seized "multiple firearms" and "various suspected narcotics" in the search.

But this was not before a standoff occurred in which officers used bullhorns — waking up neighbors — telling the occupants of the building that they were surrounded and to come out with hands up. The building appears to be at 2503 Noriega Street, and the standoff reportedly lasted for about an hour, according to the SFGate tipster. (The tipster heard officers say "2543 Noriega," but that would be on the middle of the block and seems incorrect given the location of the standoff. 2543 Noriega is a former restaurant called Undergound Grill Kings.)

The nature of the alleged crimes occurring at the place are still not known, however the public has been urged to contact the SFPD’s human trafficking hotline at 415-643-6233, if they have any information.

We will update you if and when San Francisco police provide more information about this bust.