Local:
- The deaf parents of a 16-year-old Fremont girl who appeared to have run away from home last week are seeking donations to cover the cost of a private investigator to locate her. Katie Hong was last seen at her home near Rix Park on July 25, and left a note saying she was going to meet up with people she'd met online and only knew by their screen names. [KTVU]
- A man was shot multiple times while backing out of a driveway in Oakland Sunday night, near the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and West MacArthur Boulevard. [Bay Area News Group]
- California may ban the creepy practice of apps like Uber and Lyft getting access to your phone's battery life, and jacking up the price of rides because they think you're desperate with a phone that's about to die. [Cal Matters]
- Air India has issued an apology after passengers on a flight from SFO to Mumbai reported seeing cockroaches onboard. [Chronicle]
National:
- Authorities in southwestern Montana are now four days into a manhunt for 45-year-old Michael P. Brown, the suspect in a shooting at a bar in Anaconda, Montana on Friday. Brown allegedly stole some camping equipment and disappeared into the dense forest nearby, which the Army veteran is likely quite familiar with, and which is filled with places to hide. [New York Times]
- Texas Republican lawmakers, who do not have a quorum to conduct business, passed a resolution today to authorize civil arrest warrants for Democrats who have fled the state to keep from voting on a gerrymandered district map. [CNN]
- Despite a Delaware court striking down a $50 billion pay package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the Tesla board has just awarded him a stock package worth $29 billion, described as an "interim reward" aimed at keeping in the role. [KTVU]
Video:
- Here's the Trey Anastasio Band doing a cover of the Jerry Garcia song "Mission in the Rain" on Sunday in Golden Gate Park.