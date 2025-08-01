Two women who say that a San Ramon Valley High teacher sexually abused them when they were high school students were just awarded a nearly $7 million settlement, though oddly, that teacher is reportedly still credentialed.

Because a recent legal settlement, we are just now learning the extent of some sexual abuse allegations against a former San Ramon Valley High School teacher that date back to 2009 through 2012. One former student described as Jane Doe 2 says that in 2011 and 2012, while she was a teen, teacher Ryan Wieble “told her that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her and have her bypass college so that she could be with him. He also showered her with numerous gifts including jewelry. This grooming led to Weible touching Jane Doe 2 in a sexual manner without her consent.”

And there had already been some pretty serious concerns about Wieble. KQED is reporting that the previous school year, Wieble was in his office with a female student at night time when an alarm went off. First responders arrived and found condoms in his desk, and a used condom in his trash. Wieble claimed the condoms were to cover microphones, and the San Ramon Valley Unified School District merely reprimanded him, telling him to stop spending the night at school, and to “refrain from inappropriate conduct while on school property.”

This is all coming out now, as the Chronicle reports the San Ramon Valley Unified School District has agreed to pay a nearly $7 million settlement to two victims who had sued the district for covering up Wieble’s alleged abuse. The victims say the district just let him go quietly without reporting his abuse allegations, giving him a separation agreement that said the district “shall not make any negative comments or give a negative impression about Weible” as long as he agreed to not seek a further job in the district.

Wieble apparently moved right on to another position at a private K-12 school in Oakland, though it is unclear if he still works there. But the Chronicle says that “According to state records, he is still a credentialed teacher in California.”

The two women's attorney, Lauren Cerri, said in a statement to the Chronicle that the district “took no meaningful action to hold Weible accountable,” and “Instead, they allowed him to quietly resign and move on.”

For their part, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District said in a statement (through their attorney) that they could not comment on “the specifics of the case,” but insisted they were following “all legally required hiring practices” at the time of the incidents, and have "strengthened the safeguards” since.

But that statement also adds that the allegations “are disputed by the district,” and that the district “denies any admission of liability and wrongdoing” despite paying the multi-million-dollar settlement.

Jane Doe 1 said in her own statement after the settlement was reached that “Instead of taking accountability and action to prevent this from happening again, they aided a predator to protect themselves.”

That victim, Jane Doe 1 will receive a settlement of $5,999,100, and Jane Doe 2 will receive $1 million.

Image: Jon 'ShakataGaNai' Davis via Wikimedia Commons