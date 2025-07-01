A 43-year-old Walnut Creek teacher has been charged with the rape, unlawful sexual intercourse, and assault of a student, and it does not help his case that he admitted to these things on a phone call that police had secretly wiretapped.

Several East Bay media outlets had the news in early May when 43-year-old Contra Costa School of Performing Arts teacher Gerard Flaherty was arrested on charges that he’d raped an underaged student. The victim’s age was not released because she is a minor, but that Walnut Creek charter school is a grade 6-12 school, so the victim likely falls into that age range.

What those reports did not include is some new information that’s just coming to light today. The Bay Area News Group reports that Flaherty admitted to the crime in a secretly wiretapped phone call. The victim apparently called Flaherty, with police secretly listening in, and claimed that she was pregnant. She did not disclose how she got pregnant on the call, but Flaherty certainly had a guilty reaction when the student said that she intended to have the baby.

“I would go to jail if that happened,” Flaherty allegedly said in that April 30 call, according to the News Group. “They, they, they’ll do a DNA test … I just, it would, it would ruin so many lives.” He also allegedly insisted on an abortion, and told the student “Can we get you scheduled with an appointment?”

Flaherty’s arrest came later that day. The News Group is also now reporting that the same student said Flaherty had paid her to get a Plan B pill six weeks earlier and that he paid for it, with the student providing proof of a $400 money transfer.

Walnut Creek police searches of Flaherty’s office at the school allegedly turned up beer bottles and BuzzBallz bottles. The News Group adds that in that office, “On a dry erase board someone wrote ‘Free K Relly,’ an apparent anagram of R Kelly, the famed R&B singer serving prison time for child sex trafficking and producing child pornography.

This would seem a massive embarrassment for the Contra Costa School of Performing Arts, but that’s probably not how things will work out in the long run. The school already closed permanently at the end of this past school year because of declining enrollment.

