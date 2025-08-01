The multi-building development at Mission Rock that's co-owned by the San Francisco Giants may be getting another high-profile tenant: chip-maker Nvidia.

The Chronicle reports via real estate insiders that Santa Clara-based Nvidia is "close" to inking a deal for 45,000 square feet of office space at Building B, the eight-story building at 1090 Maya Angelou Lane that is already home to the offices of the Golden State Warriors. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase also signed on to move into about half of the building's square footage in May.

It's apparently not a done deal, and we already saw one recent deal at this Mission Rock building fall through, when Sam Altman's World Networks decided not take space there.

The building is located by Pier 48 and McCovey Cove, at the opposite corner of the four-building complex from Visa's headquarters, facing Third Street.

Building B is also where a Flour + Water Pizza Shop opened in April, and where there is also a location of Ike's Love & Sandwiches.

The building also boasts a "double height garden lobby," 32 outdoor terraces, event spaces, and customizable private office suites.

The Mission Rock development, which is co-owned by developer Tishman Speyer, is getting increasingly leased up — though it's not clear how much vacancy remains in the residential portion, which is split between buildings dubbed Verde and The Canyon.

The Chronicle first reported in May that Nvidia, which has been on a winning streak during the AI boom, was in the market for a sales office in San Francisco.