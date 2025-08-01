A burger pop-up that chef and restaurateur Thomas Keller did back in 2020 is coming back to life in the former home of his Mexican restaurant.

Burgers & Half Bottles comes back to life Saturday, August 2, in Yountville, in the former La Calenda space at 6518 Washington Street. It's a pop-up featuring high-quality Wagyu burgers and crinkle-cut fries that Thomas Keller launched for a six-week run in the fall of 2020 — utilizing, at the time, the Ad Hoc space on the nights that restaurant wasn't operating.

According to a release, the new iteration of the pop-up will run through Halloween, October 31, and it will feature Wagyu burgers and half-bottles of wine, as well as "local beers served from a vintage 1965 Volkswagen 'Brew Bus.'"

Those rotating local brews will reportedly include Russian River Brewing's Pliny the Elder and STS Pils.

Additionally, the menu will feature a Maine lobster roll and a spicy buttermilk fried chicken sandwich. There will also be house-made milkshakes, and for dessert, the "It’s Ours" ice cream sandwich featuring Bouchon Bakery’s TKO cookie.

The pop-up's website doesn't appear to be live yet, but the Instagram account is here.

Burgers & Half Bottles will be open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 8 pm — with "Sunday hours subject to adjustment for game-day viewings" during the upcoming football season. It's a walk-in situation, with indoor and outdoor seating.

And on the wine-bottle front, every Thursday will be a BYOB Thursday, with no corkage. There will also be happy hour discounts on Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm. Delivery will be available on DoorDash, and takeout will be available on Toast.