Local:
- The suspect in a bombing at Target in San Ramon last week has been tied to a $4 million, multi-state ATM heist crew that allegedly used disguises, power tools, and blowtorches to rob banks across the West Coast. Prosecutors say the crew, including mostly Chilean nationals, posed as construction workers and even tunneled through walls to get to the cash. [Bay Area News Group]
- Yina Marcela Ramos Bello, 30, was killed and her two young sons critically injured after an SUV ran a red light and struck their car in San Mateo Thursday night. Police say the Ford driver, whose name is withheld, wasn’t impaired and are investigating why he failed to stop. [KRON4]
- The Sonoma County Fair kicks off Friday night with its famous World's Ugliest Dog Contest, with this year’s theme, "Hot Dogs and Cool Cats." [NBC Bay Area]
- During a road rage incident in San Mateo, a man was chased and stabbed with a chisel after a honking dispute while parking a customer’s truck, and his brother was also attacked when he tried to intervene. [KTVU]
- Santa Rosa 15-year-old Joyce Kristin Albino has been found safe in the South Bay after missing for over a week under circumstances similar to those of Fremont teen Katie Hong, who is still unaccounted for. [KRON4]
- Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) and Solidarity Organizing Initiative (SOI) are hosting a two-part virtual training Tuesday, August 5, to equip white allies with clear strategies and tools for supporting immigrant communities. [Mobilize]
National:
- Black labor organizer Chris Smalls has returned to the US after being violently detained by Israeli forces during a humanitarian aid mission to Gaza. Smalls, best known for unionizing an Amazon warehouse, was the only activist held in custody — an act he and others believe was racially motivated. [The Grio]
- Angelica Vargas, a brave and determined woman known as “Angie the ICE Chaser,” is tailing immigration agents across LA, catching them on video as they commit apparent traffic violations to evade her. She also honks and shouts warnings to alert immigrant communities of ICE’s presence. [Threads]
- The Reno gunman who fatally shot three people Monday outside the Grand Sierra Resort has died after being shot by police. Authorities say he fired 80 rounds and had no known ties to the victims or casino. [Associated Press]
Video of the Day:
- Mimicking the BART predictions voice like a pro (with a hint of Darth Vader):
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist