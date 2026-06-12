- Two people were shot Thursday night near Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda. The shooting was reported around 9 pm near the intersection of Park Street and Shoreline Drive, and the condition of the victims is not known. [KTVU]
- One woman died and a second woman is in critical condition after both were swept into the ocean on a Santa Beach. Authorities believe the women were sleeping on the beach and were caught unaware by the rising tide. [KSBW]
- A New York Times investigation has found multiple women who took part in the farmworkers' rights movement alongside Cesar Chavez in the 1970s and 80s who say that they had to grapple with a culture of sexual harassment and misogyny, and worse. [New York Times]
- A video posted to Reddit, showing a Waymo vehicle blocking a bike lane near Oracle Park while it picked up a passenger, has sparked fresh outrage among cyclists. [Chronicle]
- Minutes after shares in SpaceX began trading Friday morning, Elon Musk became the world's first on-paper trillionaire. [New York Times]
- The University of California says it will consider restoring use of the SAT and ACT as entrance exams, after 1,000 faculty members signed an open letter expressing alarm at the poor math skills of the student body since 2020, when SAT scores stopped being required. [Chronicle]
- Iconic British artist David Hockney has died at age 88. [KQED]
Photo by Marion Lhn