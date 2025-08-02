- The Oakland Police Department seized 27 guns and made multiple felony arrests this week during a string of operations tied to past shootings, robberies, and carjackings. Arrests and firearm recoveries were made nearly every day from Sunday to Thursday across East Oakland. [KRON4]
- California and other states are suing the Trump administration for trying to restrict gender-affirming care for trans youth, arguing it infringes on state rights. Attorney General Rob Bonta called the federal move unconstitutional and harmful to vulnerable minors. [KGO]
- An area of South Lake Tahoe near Camp Richardson is closed to swimming after tests revealed elevated E. coli levels, likely caused by a leaking sewer line now under repair. The U.S. Forest Service says the water will be tested daily and further precautions may follow. [KPIX]
- Couchdate, a creative community space near Oakland City Hall, shut down in June after a nearby shooting and a rent hike by the city, which owns the building. Founder Emmanuel Singh is now raising funds to reopen in Temescal, with plans for a chai stall, record shop, and event space. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland Animal Services is no longer required to accept all surrendered animals amid a 40% surge in intake and significant staffing cuts. [Bay Area News Group]
- Stanford professor Mark Jacobson’s says his self-built zero net energy home, which has a powered entirely by solar, demonstrates how California’s clean energy goals are becoming reality. [KPIX]
- Firefighters quickly shut off water after a car slammed into a building at 24th and San Jose Streets in the Mission Friday, toppling a hydrant and causing minor structural damage. [Hoodline]
- Stanford robotics researcher Aaron Tan has unveiled Lume, a pair of $2,000 bedside “robotic lamps” that can also fold your laundry — set to launch next year. [KGO]
