- Kamala Harris told Stephen Colbert Thursday night that she's looking forward to taking an extended break from campaigning for public office. She said during the Late Show interview that she wants to travel the country and "listen to people," but, she said, "I don’t want it to be transactional, where I’m asking for their vote." [New York Times]
- The SF Board of Supervisors has granted amnesty to over 100 homeowners whose homes became unwitting victims of corruption by former building inspector Bernard Curran and former permit expeditor Rodrigo Santos. [Chronicle]
- A missing 16-year-old Fremont girl, Katie Hong, left a note for her family saying she was running away to meet up with friends who she met online. [Chronicle]
- A 75-year-old man who apparently wandered off from Alta Bates Hospital on July 23 has been found after being missing for a week. [KRON4]
- The Oakland Police Department announced that it had seized two cars, one from San Jose and one from Salinas, that were involved in illegal sideshows. [KRON4]
- Disabled seniors in East Oakland say they are having to ride their motorized wheelchairs down the sides of busy streets due to blight and tents blocking sidewalks. [KTVU]
- Since we are having one of the coldest SF summers on record, people are misattributing that "coldest winter I ever spent" quote to Mark Twain again, and NBC Bay Area has a segment in which it reminds everyone, according to Twain experts, he never actually said this. [NBC Bay Area]