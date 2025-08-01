A strange story out of Petaluma, where a former police officer suspected of arson had his home searched in an investigation, and sheriff’s deputies found bombs, meth, and drug paraphernalia.

There was a large brush fire on federal land in Sonoma County this week, on Pine Flat Road not far from Geyserville. Cal Fire investigators quickly suspected the fire was caused by arson, and detained 43-year-old Gregory Klemme on the scene, having found evidence of homemade explosives in his vehicle.

On Thursday, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched Klemme’s home on the 1200 block of Kresky Way in Petaluma. And KRON4 reports those deputies found multiple bombs and alleged meth in Klemme’s house.



"Inside the house, several pounds of explosive precursor materials were found,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday night Facebook post. “Bomb technicians also found three more completed explosive devices. In addition, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were also found in Klemme's bedroom."

Considering that same post says Klemme was charged with “possession of methamphetamine,” we can say with confidence that the controlled substance they found was meth.

The Chronicle has the wild detail that Klemme was once a Stockton police officer. In an even stranger coincidence, Klemme had previously been a Brinks truck driver, and was once robbed of $100,000 in cash he was delivering to a bank in Sebastopol. And per the Chronicle, that armed robber was “a former Santa Rosa officer” who was “convicted of multiple bank robberies across the North Bay."

Regardless, Klemme was arrested again and booked on charges of possession of destructive devices, possession of materials for making destructive devices, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held in Sonoma County Jail on $1 million bail.

Image: Sonoma Sheriff via Facebook