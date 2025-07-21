The brother of celebrated NFL player and Afghanistan war veteran Pat Tillman was arrested on suspicion of arson in San Jose, in a bizarre car crash into a post office that authorities suspect was intentional, and may have even been livestreamed.

A very strange incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday morning in San Jose, as NBC Bay Area reports that a car crashed into a San Jose post office, and the whole building went up in flames. The crash occurred just before 3 am Sunday at the post office on Crown Boulevard near the Almaden Expressway, and it took some 50 firefighters about 90 minutes to put out the blaze. Quite oddly, someone also graffitied the words “Viva La Me” onto the post office building before the fire, and authorities believe the driver of the car rammed into the post office intentionally.

Early this morning, #SJFD firefighters responded to a fire at the Post Office on the 6500 block of Crown Blvd in south SJ. Second alarm response with ~50 personnel on scene. Defensive operations. No injuries reported. Cause is under investigation.



TOC: 2:58am; Knockdown: 4:31am. pic.twitter.com/Cy7PBWMcsz — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 20, 2025



It gets stranger. A follow-up report from NBC Bay Area reveals that the driver was taken into custody, and the report identifies the driver as 44-year-old Richard Tillman of San Jose. According to NBC Bay Area, that man “told officers on the scene he is Pat Tillman’s brother, and that he live-streamed the event on a social media platform."

KTVU spoke with US Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet, whose agency has taken over the investigation. "We’re definitely investigating it as possibly an intentional act, so driving the vehicle into the building and then starting the fire can’t be ruled out as having been done on purpose," he told that station. As far as whether the suspect really is the brother of former NFL player Pat Tillman, Norfleet said, "We’re hearing the same report you have, but we have not confirmed that through our investigation."

Pat Tillman, of course, was the star Arizona Cardinals defensive back who famously quit football and enlisted in the US Army not long after the September 11 attacks. Tillman was killed in Afghanistan in 2004, and the Department of Defense was accused of hiding the fact that Tillman was killed by friendly fire until long after his memorial services were over, allegedly hoping to avoid bad publicity.

Authorities say that a box of the younger Richard Tillman’s belongings was found at the scene, and contained a black and white photo of Pat Tillman in a football uniform.

There were no injuries in the incident, but Richard Tillman was booked on arson charges and is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

And again, authorities are saying Tillman may have livestreamed the event. "It’s been reported to us that this person has been broadcasting on a video channel, so there may be video broadcasts related to this event," Norfleet told KTVU.

So that’s unusual, as is the fact that someone oddly spray-painted the words “Vive La Me” on the post office sometime before this fiery crash. "Those markings were not on the building yesterday,” Norfleet also pointed out to KTVU. “What their connection is to the fire and crash is so far unexplained. I cannot think of a reason why that would make sense, but that’s one of the things we’re looking into.”

Though for San Jose residents, the more urgent matter is what to do if you had mail or a post office box at that particular post office. Unsurprisingly, that Alamaden/Crown Boulevard post office that burned will be temporarily closed for the foreseeable future. Its mail operations will be moved to the Willow Glen Post Office at 1750 Meridian Avenue, and those with Almaden PO boxes will be able to retrieve their mail at the Willow Glen location starting Tuesday, and will need to provide photo ID.

