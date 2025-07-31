The last two free concerts being put on by Another Planet Entertainment in SF this summer have just been announced, and they'll be happening the first two weekends in September.

First up will be Poolside, the LA-based, summery disco outfit led by former SF resident Jeffrey Paradise, putting on a Daytime Disco in Union Square on Sunday, September 7. The event will go from 2 pm to 6 pm, and you can RSVP here.

But what will surely be the bigger of the two events happens the following Saturday, September 13, when Billboard-dominating country singer Shaboozey will be headlining an event to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the SF- based record label Empire Records. The free event in SF's Civic Center Plaza, dubbed EMPIRE 15, will also feature other acts including Fireboy DML, and Red Leather, with more to be announced. The event runs from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Shaboozey was a breakout star of last year whose crossover hit "Bar Song" enjoyed a record-tying 19 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and also dominated the country music charts. He also performed at Outside Lands 2024.

And Fireboy DML's hit collab with Ed Sheeran "Peru" — which includes the lyric "I'm in San Francisco jammin'" — has surpassed 1 billion streams.

You can RSVP for EMPIRE 15 here.

In a statement to the Chronicle, SF Rec & Park General Manager says, "These shows aren’t just about great performances — they’re about making San Francisco’s center a destination."

Another Planet Entertainment committed to putting on a series of free concerts in SF's downtown as part of its 2023 agreement with the city to utilize the Polo Field in Golden Gate Park for an extra weekend in August, following the Outside Lands festival. Last year, that extra weekend was for a heavy metal mini-fest that took place the weekend after Outside Lands. And this year, APE is part of the team putting on the 60th anniversary shows honoring the Grateful Dead, featuring Dead & Company, which are happening this weekend — one week ahead of Outside Lands.

Last September, APE put on a free Portugal.The Man show in Civic Center, and they have also brought the Dirtybird DJ collective to Embarcadero Plaza twice, including once in mid-June.