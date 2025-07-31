The strange career of early 2000s Golden State Warrior Gilbert Arenas has just taken an even stranger turn, as the man we called “Agent Zero” was taken into federal custody for allegedly running a big-bucks illegal poker operation.

If you’ve been a Golden State Warriors fan long enough that you remember when we were considered “long-suffering Warriors fans,” you might recall the three-year tenure of the extremely talented but maddeningly undisciplined Gilbert Arenas. Nicknamed “Agent Zero,” Arenas played for the Warriors from 2001-03 during the Thunder mascot era, and did not blossom into an All-Star player until he left for the Washington Wizards.

That all worked out great for him until he drew a loaded gun on one of his teammates in 2010 (in the team locker room, and on Christmas Eve). After serving his suspension for that, Arenas would not be a player of note in the NBA anymore.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and suspected Israeli crime figure were arrested today on federal indictment alleging they operated illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at Encino mansion Arenas owned. https://t.co/ZS6HYj6xQI — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 30, 2025



Though now, strangely, the nickname Agent Zero turns up in federal indictment describing hims as “Arenas, 43, aka ‘Agent Zero,’ of Woodland Hills." The AP reports that Arenas was arrested for operating an illegal high-stakes poker den out of his Encino mansion. Arenas is charged with conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating the illegal gambling business itself, and making false statements to federal investigators.

How is it illegal for grown men to play high-stakes poker? Well, there were other factors. These so-called “Pot Limit Omaha” poker games netted Arenas a fee, plus he charged for use of the mansion, all of which constituted undeclared income. He and the four alleged other co-conspirators hired security, cocktail servers, and the like, all of whom were allegedly paid under the table. Oh, and there were also women hired to provide “companionship” to the players (wink wink, nudge nudge).

“The women were charged a ‘tax’ – a percentage of their earnings from working the games,” the federal indictment states. “Chefs, valets, and armed security guards also were hired to staff these illegal poker games.”

The Gilbert Arenas trial will be sponsored by FanDuel. https://t.co/fcHBzaIoT8 — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) July 30, 2025



It gets crazier. KTVU reports that one of the other alleged co-conspirators named is “a suspected high-level member of an Israeli transnational organization crime group.” That suspect, Yevgeni Gershman, is also accused of being in a sham marriage for citizenship fraud purposes.

Gilbert Arenas getting caught up with the Israeli mob is a sentence that doesn’t even make sense — Not Bald (@fadecorner) July 30, 2025



Arenas has lawyered up, and his lawyer sounds about as professional as Arenas was as a player. “At this point in the case, he is presumed innocent, right?” that attorney Jerome Friedberg told the AP. “He has the same right as any other citizen to that presumption and that’s how he should be treated.”

Im Back on the Streets 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me ' just rented the house' Wasnt apart pic.twitter.com/ALjozzhzoY — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) July 31, 2025



TMZ reports that Arenas has been released on $50,000 bond, and posted a dance of himself leaving jail showing the trademark lack of humility for which Arenas is known. He has reportedly pleaded not guilty, though he and his alleged co-conspirators all face five years in prison on each of the counts if found guilty. Arenas’s trial is scheduled to begin on September 23.

Image: Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas in Warriors uniform. Arenas, played 2 years with the Golden State Warriors before being traded to the Washington Wizards. Arenas had a breakout year in 2004-5, averaging, 25.5 points per game and being named to the 2005 Eastern Conference All-Star Team. His scoring average continues to rise and after 20 games in the current season he is averaging 27.8 points per game. (Photo by Evan Hurd/Corbis via Getty Images)