Fulfilling their pledge to put on three free concerts in the city this year, Another Planet Entertainment has just announced what the second one will be, and it's Portugal.The Man.

The show is scheduled for Friday, September 20, a week before Folsom Weekend/Portola Fest Weekend, and this will be the first time that Another Planet is putting on a free show in the middle of Civic Center. The company previously put on a 25,000-person concert, with $80 tickets, featuring DJs Skrillex and Fred Again in Civic Center on June 1. That went off without incident, and even without any notable noise complaints.

This September show, which could draw an even larger crowd given that it's free, appears to require an RSVP. The opening act is Snacktime.

The first of Another Planet's free concerts was a bit smaller, featuring DJs from Dirtybird Records spinning for a crowd of a few thousand on Embarcadero Plaza last month. That show took place on a Sunday afternoon.

Portugal.The Man came together as a band in Wasilla, Alaska around 2002, and later relocated to Portland, Oregon. They are best known for their 2017 single "Feel It Still," which won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and they last played Outside Lands the following year, in 2018. The band also played Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in 2022.

Another Planet's pledge to put on these free concerts came as they lobbied the city last year to put on an extra weekend of concerts in Golden Gate Park in August, following Outside Lands. The idea, which was approved last summer by the SF Board of Supervisors, was that the company could utilize all the temporary infrastructure they install around the Polo Field to make a second weekend worth of ticket revenue.

That second weekend, at least this year, turned out to be an alt-metal show headlined by Deftones and System of a Down, which took place last Saturday, and seemed to come off without a hitch, as did this year's Outside Lands.

Top image: John Gourley, leader of Portugal The Man band, performs during the first day of Vive Latino 2024 festival at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on March 16, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)