- For the second night in a row, someone was shot in Oakland's Northgate neighborhood. Wednesday's shooting happened around 7:49 pm, and the victim was a 43-year-old San Leandro man who is expected to survive. [East Bay Times]
- During a CNN interview on Wednesday, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi appeared to endorse Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis for governor, now that Kamala has bowed out. [Chronicle]
- And this is upsetting: SF Sheriff Paul Miyamoto has endorsed Republican Chad Bianco in the 2026 governor's race, calling his fellow sheriff — who is an ardent Trump supporter — "a peer leader in law enforcement" and saying, "Law enforcement is not defined by political parties, but grounded in a commitment to public safety and the integrity of the profession." [Mission Local]
- A federal appeals court is considering today whether President Trump has the legal authority to impose tariffs as he pleases based on an emergency powers law. [CBS News]
- After doing nothing for weeks, another 1,350 National Guard troops are being withdrawn from Los Angeles. [KABC]
- Governor Gavin Newsom just signed an executive order aimed at suicide prevention and the recognition of men's mental health and the "silent suffering" of young men and boys. [ABC 7]
- Chronicle critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan delves into the decidedly not-okay trend of people bringing their own food into restaurants. [Chronicle]
