- The shooter in Monday's Park Avenue office-building shooting in Manhattan, who killed four people including an NYPD officer, has been identified as Shane Tamura, of Nevada. Tamura was apparently targeting the NFL's offices and left a suicide note refering to his own brain injury from football — but he apparently took the wrong elevator, getting off on the 33rd floor, which is occupied by the real estate firm that owns the building, Rudin Management. [CNN / NYT]
- The gunman's motive in Monday's Reno casino shooting remains unknown, and a third person has died. The suspected gunman has still not been publicly identified, and a Reno police officer was among the three victims, with two others remaining in critical condition. [CNN]
- The last commercial winery in the city of San Francisco is shutting down. The facility at 495 Barneveld Avenue, run by winemaker Ed Kurtzman, produced wines under his labels August West, Sandler, and Mansfield-Dunne, as well as providing custom-crush services for others. [Chronicle]
- Apparently Nancy Pelosi is a Lady Gaga fan, and she was at the Chase Center show on Saturday. The House Speaker Emerita said afterward that the show was "the most fun I’ve had in a long time," and "Lady Gaga is very beautiful, extraordinarily talented and surprisingly humble! It was a fabulous show." [TikTok/Chronicle]
- A body that was recovered Sunday from College Lake in Santa Cruz County has been identified as missing Watsonville teen Nicholas Magana-Zamora, 15, who had last been seen on July 23. [Bay Area News Group]
- A shooting in Pleasanton over the weekend that left a 71-year-old man injured may have stemmed from an accusation of animal abuse. [KPIX]
- The Sears store in Concord is now the last remaining Sears on the West Coast. [KRON4]