A gunman reportedly opened fire Monday morning just outside the entrance to the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, killing two people and wounding three others before being shot and wounded himself by police.

The shooting happened around 7:25 am Monday. Sparks police responded to the Grand Sierra Resort on a report of an active shooter. The resort and casino are just one block from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, and sit just next to the city limits of Sparks.

KPIX reports that the shooting occurred in the valet area of the resort.

Two people were fatally shot, and three others were wounded and hospitalized. Additionally, several other people at the casino reportedly had minor injuries, including one person whose finger was grazed by a bullet.

According to the Associated Press, officers arrived about three minutes after the shooting began, and one officer shot and wounded the suspect. He is currently hospitalized in police custody and his name and details have not been released.

Reno police have said that the Sparks Police Department is the lead agency for both the officer who fired their gun and the active shooter investigation, per KCRA.

The department was reportedly preparing for a 3 pm press conference, at which time further details may be shared.

The Grand Sierra Resort is one of the tallest buildings in Reno, containing almost 2,000 hotel rooms and featuring what the resort says is the largest casino floor in northern Nevada.

The complex was the site of a Trump campaign rally in 2024.

As the AP notes, the shooting and its aftermath were witnessed by many guests in the resort.

A Reno city councilmember, Devon Reese, posted a message to social media Monday saying, "My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation."

This is a developing story.