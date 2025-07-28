Local:
- Awdah Al-Hathaleen, a Palestinian teacher who was one of two men from the West Bank who tried to visit the Bay Area in June, has reportedly been killed in a confrontation last week with an Israeli settler. Al-Hathaleen and his cousin had come here under sponsorship by a progressive East Bay synegogue for an interfaith mission, but were denied entry to the country and deported after being detained as SFO for a full day. [Mission Local]
- Wag!, the SF-based pet-care app, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is reportedly restructuring.* [KRON4]
- 49ers defensive lineman Tarron Jackson collapsed on the field during training camp practice Sunday and was rushed to the hospital with a scary injury after a violent block, but he apparently recovering. [Associated Press]
National:
- A gunman, possibly a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas, is dead from a self-inflicted injury following a shooting today at Manhattan office building that has left a New York City police officer dead and wounding two civilians. The skyscraper is home to the offices of Blackstone and the NFL, among others. [CNN]
- The Trump administration is apparently holding Harvard University over the barrel for $500 million. That's more than twice the sum Columbia recently paid to settle its beef with Trump. [New York Times]
- George Lucas, now 81, made his first-ever appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego on Sunday. During his on-stage appearance, he touted his soon-to-open Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, saying it is "sort of a temple to the people's art." [ABC 7]
Video:
- Here's a little ad from the 80s or early 90s featuring SF-based actor Scott Beach (he played a judge in Mrs. Doubtfire, and Mr. Gordon in American Graffiti), touting how easy it is to fly out of Oakland Airport, with the tagline "Check Oakland First." Maybe it would help business if they could somehow get the words "San Francisco" into the name...
Photo by Brett Wharton
*This post has been corrected to show that Wag! the app has filed for bankruptcy, not Wag Hotels.