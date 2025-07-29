The man shot and killed early Saturday morning at an illegal nightclub in East Oakland has been identified as Fernando Castillo Rodriguez, a man in his early 20s who managed a bakery just two blocks from the shooting site.

We do not have much new information from the Oakland Police Department on Sunday morning’s 3:45 am fatal shooting at an illegal nightclub in East Oakland's Highland neighborhood, which left one man dead, and dozens of people detained for hours with zip-ties cuffing their wrists. But the shooting victim’s family is now talking to the press, and KTVU reports that the victim is Fernando Castillo Rodriguez, a bakery manager who lives nearby. KTVU says that Castillo Rodriguez was 23 years old, though a GoFundMe from his family states he was 24 years old.

Either way, Oakland police confirmed to KTVU that Castillo Rodriguez was the victim, and his cousin tells that station that he was actually leaving the club to go home when the shooting happened.

"He was trying to come back home, but he wasn't able to make it home," his cousin Everlyn Roque told KTVU.

That station also identifies Castillo Rodriguez as a manager at the Wooden Table Baking Company, where he worked with both his mother and aunt. We had not been familiar with this bakery, but their cookies, artisan chocolates, and Argentinian alfajores look very impressive. And that bakery is located about two blocks from the illegal nightclub at which Castillo Rodriguez was shot.

His family remembers his work ethic that helped him get promoted at the bakery. "He's like a little brother to me," Roque added to KTVU. “He really liked metal music. He loved oysters. He was a hard worker."

Police have still not revealed any possible motive in the shooting, nor any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821 or (510) 238-7950, or send any videos and photos available to [email protected].

Related: One Shot and Killed at Illegal East Oakland Nightclub, Dozens Detained [SFist

Image via GoFundMe