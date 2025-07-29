That attack by what appeared to witnesses to be a group of teenagers in Rincon Hill may actually have been a group of tween and teen girls out making mayhem, and now two girls have been cited in a separate attack.

It was definitely puzzling when we learned two weeks ago about a woman who was seemingly randomly attacked outside a grocery store in Rincon Hill by a group of kids, and the motive did not appear to be robbery. That woman was thankfully uninjured, but it seems this attack was one of several similar ones, and police have now arrested two girls in connection with a different attack that may or may not be related.

The most recent incident occurred Saturday around 2:54 pm on the 100 block of Fourth Street in San Francisco, according to an SFPD release. The Chronicle says the location was outside of Heytea, a tea-drink shop, and the victims were two teen girls who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of girls pulling the two victims to the ground by their hair, and then kicking and punching them. When bystanders tried to intervene, the girls fled the scene. But plainclothed SFPD officers then reportedly spotted girls who looked like the assailants at Stonestown Galleria later on Saturday, and detained a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.

An 11-year-old girl was also "detained and admonished in accordance with state law," per the SFPD.

The 13-year-old and 14-year-old were both cited for assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and released at the scene to the custody of their parents after police consulted with Juvenile Probation, in compliance with SFPD policy.

The SFPD says, though, that it is "investigating at least five apparent unprovoked attacks that began in July involving a group of juveniles with similar suspect descriptions."

One of those seems likely to have been the Rincon Hill attack two weeks ago, however police have not described the four other unprovoked attacks.

The case, and the group of ne'er-do-well kids is slightly reminiscent of the Rainbow Crew of a decade ago, a group of young women and men who terrorized Union Square shops and others with smash-and-grab-style burglaries, and who were not above violence toward guards and retail workers. Though in this case, it appears the tween girls are suspected solely of unprovoked violence, and not of robbery, so far.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images