The SFPD is on the hunt for a group of deplorable juvenile suspects who allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on a woman walking in the area of Folsom and Main streets in the Rincon Hill neighborhood.

Te alleged attack happened Monday night around 9:35 pm, outside Woodlands Market. The Chronicle mistakenly places the incident "at Folsom Street near Market Street," but the store is actually located at Folsom and Main streets.

Two witnesses from a nearby apartment, Christopher Hussain and his wife, say they saw the attack unfold, telling the Chronicle it appeared to be "premeditated and brazen."

It also appears to be unprovoked and without any further motive beyond mayhem, because it does not sound as though the woman was robbed. She was reportedly grabbed by the hair and thrown to the ground, and the five teen suspects may have been filming the attack, because Hussain said they had cellphone flashlights on while it was occurring.

A passing motorist reportedly yelled at the teens, and they fled the scene.

The victim, said to be in her 20s or 30s, was reportedly uninjured but shaken by the incident.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information about the assault can contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444, or you can text a tip using the keyword "SFPD" to 847411 (TIP411).

Previously: Seven Teens Arrested in Sonoma County After Two Separate Deplorable Attacks This Week

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images