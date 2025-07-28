Saturday’s “Steph Curry Day” promotion gave purported Steph Curry bobbleheads to thousands of fans, but you could forgive these fans for being confused and wondering who the heck this bobblehead is supposed to represent.

Your San Francisco Giants are on a three-game losing streak, and they’ve posted a troubling 2-7 record since last week’s All-Star Break. So like any Major League Baseball team trying to stoke fan interest, they had a Stephen Curry Day bobblehead promotion for Saturday’s game against the Mets. This all sounded like a great idea to the more than 39,000 fans who showed up.

That is, until they got a look at their so-called “Steph Curry bobblehead.”

Image: hellsntrev via eBay

As SFGate reports, the Giants' Steph Curry bobblehead is drawing widespread mockery for its stunning lack of resemblance to Steph Curry at any point in Curry’s life. That outlet calls the figurine "a case for worst bobblehead ever," and notes that fans are joking on social media that it looks a lot more like former NBA players Rick Fox or Anthony Lamb (though I would say it’s more a Kyrie Irving).

Image: bobbleking1968 via eBay

Now in fairness, the Giants actually gave away two different Steph Curry bobbleheads at Saturday’s game, and the other one (above right) was a less-terrible likeness. But as SFGate explains, the confusing-looking “Sports Superheroes Stephen Curry Bobblehead” was given to fans with more expensive tickets.

Definitely doesn't capture the real-life Curry's likeness, but it's pretty close to the illustration from the graphic novel--which was the intent. I'd display it next to a framed signed copy of the GN. Unfortunately, I have neither lol. pic.twitter.com/2xKBqpMTdY — Pabz (@NYT_RDER) July 28, 2025



The explanation for this strange thing is that it is intended to resemble Curry’s depiction in a new graphic novel called Sports Superheroes: Stephen Curry. So maybe that’s a defense, but even in that graphic novel, Steph looks more like Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks than like Steph Curry.

Regardless, if bad collectible bobbleheads are your thing, the Steph Curry bobblehead that does not look like Steph Curry is currently going for $59.99 on eBay.

Image: hellsntrev via eBay