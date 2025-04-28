The final play of Sunday’s 3-2 Giants win was a blooper reel for the ages, as the Texas Rangers committed multiple comical errors allowing Heliot Ramos an in-the-park home run, making for the most hilarious baseball play of the season so far.

Our dear old friend Bruce Bochy was back in town this weekend, now managing the Texas Rangers, who had a three-game series against your San Francisco Giants. And the two teams split the first two games, with the Rangers winning Friday night, and Giants winning Saturday afternoon, setting up a decisive game Sunday for which team would win the weekend series.

It ended very badly for Bochy and the Rangers, and quite amusingly for the Giants, as Yahoo Sports reports that everyone is talking about Heliot Ramos’s “little league home run” that gave the Giants a walk-off 3-2 win.

As we see above, Ramos was the only Giants batter that Rangers closer Luke Jackson would face in the ninth inning. With the game tied and no outs, Ramos flubbed a little infield dribbler that didn’t even make it as far as the pitcher’s mound, and probably should have left him thrown out at first. But Jackson skied his throw well past the Rangers' first baseman, so Ramos dashed for second base. With his teammates wildly gesturing Ramos to run towards third, that Rangers first baseman was completely off the mark with his own throw to third, allowing Ramos to score an in-the-park home run that won the game and earned him a dousing of Gatorade.

A moment like yesterday's Heliot Ramos walk-off little league homer isn't complete until you've heard the Korean broadcast going BALLISTIC.



Sound up🔊 pic.twitter.com/BWd4zkKsen — KNBR (@KNBR) April 28, 2025



Want to hear the play called in Korean? You can!

Heliot Ramos with Jung Hoo Lee이정후 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fnU07LtW55 — Bobby (@welcomeMLB) April 27, 2025



“No, I’ve never seen a game end like that before,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said after the game. “But we hang around long enough, we find a way to win a game. And that's just kind of a new way.”

"I blacked out for a minute."



Heliot Ramos recounts his wild trip around the bases 😂 pic.twitter.com/4GaZ3B6uhF — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 27, 2025



As the Chronicle points out, these surprising Giants have won nine games at home this season, and five of those were walk-off wins. This team is not really statistically strong in any category, but they find ways to keep games close and somehow pull rabbits out of their hats at the end.

3D tracking of Heliot Ramos' walk-off Little League home run for the Giants



Exit velo of the hit: 58.7 mph

Distance: 2 feet



Ramos' home-to-home: 18.67 seconds

Sprint speed: 29.0 ft/sec



That path around the bases 🤌 pic.twitter.com/WJ9KSjkj9d — David Adler (@_dadler) April 27, 2025



The Giants no longer have the best record in baseball, as they did briefly at the start of the season. But they do currently have the second-best record in baseball, and they are in first place in the NL West, ahead of the high-priced and absolutely stacked Dodgers and Padres.

Yet the Giants have not played either the Dodgers or the Padres so far this season. That changes when they head to San Diego to face the Padres tomorrow, and we’ll learn more then about whether these Giants are for real.

