Local:
- Richard Tillman, the brother of the late Pat Tillman who is accused of driving his car into a San Jose post office last weekend and purposely starting a fire there, appeared in court for an arraignment on Wednesday. Tillman's case has been paused in order to determine his mental competency, but we learned that two hours prior to the incident, he allegedly purchased "Insta-logs" and lighter fluid at a nearby grocery store. [KRON4]
- An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a Sacramento jewelry store that happened on July 6, in which multiple suspects pepper-sprayed a guard and stole $1 million in jewels. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle has crunched some data from citywide 311 complaints, and unshockingly, the Tenderloin is the neighborhood where the most noise complaints occur. [Chronicle]
National:
- Today in Epstein Files news, we learn that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed President Trump that his name appeared in the files during a routine briefing at the White House. In a statement from Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, they said, "Nothing in the files warranted further investigation or prosecution." [New York Times]
- Columbia University has agreed to a fine of $200 million to settle the Trump Administration's beef over pro-Palestinian, anti-Israeli protests last year, in which the administration says the school failed to protect to Jewish students from harassment. [New York Times]
- Bryan Kohberger, the man who has admitted to fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in 2022, was sentenced to four life terms today after an emotional sentencing hearing. [CNN]
Video:
- Below, you can see the tribute that Lady Gaga made to the late Ozzy Osbourne during the curtain call for her Chase Center show on Tuesday night, with Gaga wearing an Ozzy t-shirt and her dancers all head-banging to "Crazy Train."
Photo of Richard Tillman via Facebook