- The street closures in Golden Gate Park have begun as the concert perimeters get set up ahead of the Dead & Company shows next weekend and Outside Lands the following weeked. The closures will remain in place for nearly a month. [KPIX]
- Perhaps reflecting some simmering tensions in the office, the Chronicle's main restaurant critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan and Associate Critic Cesar Hernandez are filing dueling reviews of State Bird Provisions this week, and Hernandez's is now out. Spoiler: He's bored with the dim sum "schtick." [Chronicle]
- According to the Oakland Department of Transportation, residents in neighborhoods known for attracting sideshows say they are happy with sideshow deterrants that have been installed in intersections, and they seem to be working. [KTVU]
- Tech startups in the AI space are increasingly moving back into SoMa office spaces that were vacated during the pandemic, with 15 moving into the neighborhood in the last year. [Chronicle]
- The Port of Oakland Commissioners are set to vote Thursday, yet again for a "final" time, on renaming Oakland International Airport to Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, setting themselves up for yet another lawsuit. [KRON4]
- In a blatant attempt to distract from the ongoing uproar over Trump's links to Jeffrey Epstein, Trump's Justice Department announced a task force Wednesday to "investigate" the Obama administration and claims that the former president and his aides ordered an investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign's ties to Russia. [New York Times]
- Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan has died at age 71, apparently of a heart attack. [TMZ]
Photo by Zetong Li