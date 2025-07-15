SF donut shop institution Bob’s Donuts has been further immortalized as the subject of the new children’s book Bob's Donuts for Breakfast, which tells the tale of an intrepid dog and squirrel who are trying to get themselves some donuts.

It’s been a heck of a year or so for the 65-year-old family-owned SF favorite Bob’s Donuts. The 24-hour donut destination had to move to a new spot on Polk Street after some sort of landlord dispute, but their new location at 1720 Polk Street just opened in February. Meanwhile, the staff had been dealing with a tragic hit-and-run accident that severely injured one of their bakers.

But now there's a sweet topping on a year of tumult, as KGO has the interesting story that someone has published a children’s book about Bob’s Donuts.



The book is called Bob's Donuts for Breakfast by author Leah Wolfe Hearst. Your main characters here are the dog and squirrel seen above, who are in Marin County but hatch a plan to come to San Francisco to look for Bob’s Donuts. So it’s kind of like Homeward Bound except they’re getting donuts.

The author Hearst spoke to KGO in the video above, which is definitely going to make you hungry for some Bob’s Donuts.

"I have two boys. They're three and six. And every single morning, they say, 'Hey, can we have Bob’s Donuts for breakfast? Seven days a week," she told the station. “And so that was the seed, then I thought, 'Hey, you know what? That actually has a nice ring to it'."

So the idea was born, but then this thing really started snowballing. Hearst and the team at Bob’s Donuts got the bright idea to hold a contest to design a donut that would appear in the book. That led to actually creating a real-life version of the winning donut and offering it on the menu, and the winner was a concoction called "Taste of Clouds" by a youngster named Kylie.

The new book Bob's Donuts for Breakfast is available online for $20 hardback, and is also being sold in Bob’s Donuts stores. Those stores, of course, are in Polk Gulch at Polk and Clay streets, plus a NoPa location at Fulton and Baker streets, and a Mill Valley location.

Related: New Bob’s Donuts on Polk Street Opens Friday, Just 300 Feet From the Old Bob’s Donuts on Polk Street [SFist]

Image: Bob's Donut & Pastry Shop via Facebook