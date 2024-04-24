A 3 am Sunday morning hit-and-run near Market and Guerrero streets has left a man in critical condition, and we now learn that man is Bob’s Donuts employee Jesus Zamudio, who is reportedly still unresponsive.

The topic of the 64-year-old donut shop Bob’s Donuts came up at Tuesday’s SF Board of Supervisors meeting, in a conversation about a Legacy Business application for their Polk Street shop, and a current lease renewal dispute with their landlord.

But the conversation took an unexpected and tragic turn. While discussing Bob’s Donuts, Supervisor Aaron Peskin said he wanted to “to extend our support and prayers to Bob’s Donuts baker Jesus Zamudio, who sadly was the victim of a hit-and-run on his way to work Sunday morning, and is in critical condition.”

Today we introduced legislation to help our beloved Polk Gulch small business Bob's Donuts relocate to a new home nearby. They should be celebrating, but they're focused instead on helping Bob’s Donuts baker, Jesus Zamudio, heal from a hit+run.

KTVU picked up that Zamudio was critically injured when a car struck his scooter at just before 3 am Sunday at Duboce Avenue and Guerrero Street. KRON4 adds that the driver fled the scene, and Zamudio remains barely conscious and in critical condition.

"He just didn't show up, and that's not like him at all," Bob’s Donuts co-owner Rebekah Ahn told the SF Standard. "When he was hit he didn't have any ID on him, but he was wearing a Bob's T-shirt and a Bob’s hat, so SFPD called our shop."

Ahn also added in a Tuesday statement on a GoFundMe for Zamudio’s medical bills that “Unfortunately, as of Tuesday, 4/23, Jesus has been unable to respond to any verbal commands. We are hopeful that his situation will improve, and that he can thank you all himself!”

According to KTVU, Zamudio worked seven days a week at both Bob’s Donuts SF locations, on Polk Street in Polk Gulch and Baker Street in NoPa. That station also notes that he’s the main provider for his wife and two small children, who live in Mexico.

If you have any information on Sunday’ hit-and-run, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: May A. via Yelp