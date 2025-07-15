- A 30-year-old Bay Area man, local tattoo artist Guillermo Medina Reyes, is returning to immigration court in San Francisco today and a rally with supporters is planned. Reyes was granted a temporary restraining order against ICE from taking him into custody by a South Bay judge, and he has been in this country without documentation since he was 6. [NBC Bay Area]
- The LA Times published an exhaustive story last week on the root causes and history of the massive homelessness problem in LA County, and while some of those causes are region-specific, most are pretty well mirrored in the Bay Area, and it starts with the rapid rise in housing costs in the late 1970s. [CalMatters]
- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins addressed the safety concerns of Jewish residents in the city at a virtual meeting on Monday, following two recent high-profile incidents of antisemetic crimes. [NBC Bay Area]
- Former Major League Baseball player Daniel Serafini has been convicted of the 2021 murder of his father-in-law in Lake Tahoe, and the attempted murder of his mother-in-law, in what prosecutors described as an ambush attack. [KTVU]
- Siskiyou County supervisors voted to declare a state of emergency over the use of toxic pesticides at illegal cannabis growing operations, which they say pose grave impacts for the environment. [Chronicle]
- A semi truck collided with a train in Gilroy Monday morning, with the front of the truck apparently sheared off by the passing train, but no injuries were reported. [Bay Area News Group]
- Martin Cruz Smith, the Bay Area-based mystery writer who had a bestseller with 1981's Gorky Park, set in Moscow, which was made into a 1983 film starring William Hurt, has died at age 82 in San Rafael. [Associated Press]
