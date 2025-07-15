HBO Max may still be vying with Netflix for overall dominance at the Emmy Awards, but Apple's streaming service marked a banner year for Emmy nominations Tuesday, boasting both the most-nominated comedy, The Studio, and the most-nominated drama, Severance.

The Emmy Award nominations are out, and Apple TV+ finally has bragging rights in the prestige drama department, with the latest season of Severance getting the most nominations of any other drama series, with 27. That includes nominations for most of its cast including leads Adam Scott and Britt Lower, and Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, and John Turturro all in the supporting categories.

Apple has been making a splash at the Emmys and the Oscars since launching its TV streaming service and production studio in late 2019, earning an Oscar for Best Picture with CODA in 2022 — beating other streamers to that milestone very quickly after its launch — and earning Emmy attention for shows like Slow Horses, The Morning Show, and Ted Lasso.

But dystopian workplace sci-fi/drama Severance has struck a nerve with audiences — and the Emmys' voting body — with its second season, maybe by helping to validate so many corporate employees' hybrid work schedules by depicting an office culture so mysterious and toxic that characters get literal lobotomies just to go into the office.

Adam Scott and Britt Lower in Severance, courtesy of Apple TV+

The Studio, which itself earned 23 nominations for Apple, was a breakout critical hit this year, serving as a kind of contemporary update to Robert Altman's The Player. It features Seth Rogan as a newly elevated studio head in the ever-baffling world of contemporary Hollywood movie-making, with established IPs and superheroes dominating the conversation, all while Rogan's character would still love to get some artful cinema made, somehow.

Apple TV+ landed a grand total of 79 nominations, up from 70 last year, with Slow Horses and the psychotherapist comedy Shrinking also earning multiple nods. Those include a first-ever Emmy nomination for Harrison Ford in Shrinking, at age 83.

Speaking of records, Oscar-winner and national treasure Kathy Bates got one of tradtional broadcast TV's ever-rarer nominations, becoming, as Variety notes, the oldest woman ever nominated in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for Matlock, at age 77.

HBO Max returned to dominance this year with a total of 142 nominations, a new high-water mark for HBO and its streaming service. That includes 24 nominations each in the drama categories for The White Lotus (yes, Parker Posey got one) and The Penguin, 16 nominations for The Last of Us, and 15 nominations for last year's Outstanding Comedy Series winner Hacks.

And Los Gatos-based Netflix, which eclipsed HBO last year in the nomination count, comes in with 120 total nominations this year, with limited series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Adolescence leading the pack.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze and broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sunday, September 14 at 5 pm PT on CBS. They will also be streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.