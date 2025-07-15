Local:
- The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is tonight (it’s on KTVU Fox 2), but the big news locally is that San Francisco has been named a “front-runner” to get the 2028 All-Star Game. This is apparently contingent on MLB allowing its baseball players to compete in the 2028 Olympics in LA, which they might do, and SF is close to LA, while other West Coast markets Arizona, San Diego, and Seattle have all hosted the game much more recently. [Chronicle]
- We’re learning the identities of the two people who drowned in separate incidents Sunday on the Russian River, and the teenage victim was 17-year-old Elan Miranda of Oakland, who had just graduated from Fremont High. Meanwhile, the other victim was a San Francisco resident, 31-year-old Pranav Narain, who was a contract employee with Uber. [KRON4]
- Continuing with his fondness for right-wing podcasters, Gavin Newsom went on the conservative “Shawn Ryan Show” and said that the discourse around the so-called California exodus was "complete bullshit.” Newsom said on the program, “The California exodus. By the way, complete bullshit. Now, the last two years, we’ve seen significant growth in California’s population. So it’s reversed, and record-breaking tourism.” [SFGate]
National:
- After Donald Trump deployed 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to assist with the ICE goons, on Tuesday his administration announced they’re sending 2,000 of those guards home, and gave little explanation as to why. [CNN]
- Meta says it has fixed a bug that could leak users’ AI prompts and results, and this was not Meta’s first major AI privacy flub. [TechCrunch]
- Hoping to pounce on the MAGA blowback over Trump not releasing any Epstein files, Congressional Democrats brought a bill to the House floor forcing the Department of Justice to release more information, and Republicans of course shot the bill down. [Axios]
Video:
- A heartwarming tale of a mind-blowing coincidence, as a San Francisco family recently got a new dog from senior pet rescue Muttville after their previous dog died in April. They noticed the dog shared many similar traits with their previous dog. Upon getting DNA tests for their new dog, they discovered that their new dog was, in fact, the father of their previous dog.
Image: ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Members of the Atlanta Braves grounds crew spread the tarp onto the field prior to the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)