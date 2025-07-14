The deceivingly strong underwater currents of Sonoma County’s Russian River tragically claimed two more lives Sunday afternoon in separate incidents in Monte Rio and Forestville, and one of the victims was a teenage boy.

It is unfortunately that time of year when we hear this kind of story, as the currents of Sonoma County’s Russian River are often deceptively powerful and sometimes deadly for swimmers. The Chronicle reports that two people died by drowning in the Russian River Sunday afternoon, in separate, unrelated incidents that happened within an hour of each other, and only about 11 miles apart. And more heartbreakingly, the first victim to die was a teenage boy.



The Santa Rosa Press Democrat has much more detail about the two drownings. The Gold Ridge Fire Protection District received an alert about a drowning at Monte Rio Beach at about 2:55 pm Sunday. A young girl and a teenage boy were reportedly swept up in the waters, and about a dozen beachgoers went into the river looking for them. The young girl was quickly recovered, the teenage boy was not found until 15 minutes later and was unresponsive. First responders frantically attempted CPR, but the teen was declared dead at the scene.

Not even an hour later and some 11 miles away in Forestville, another man was found unresponsive in the river. Medical personnel arrived and performed CPR, again to no avail. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the man was likely paddleboarding, but fell into the river, and was not wearing a life preserver.

In a statement to KTVU, Sonoma County Fire Deputy Chief Matt Windrem emphasized that people really should wear flotation devices on that deceptively powerful Russian River. "We can't stress enough that anyone around the water should have a flotation device,” Windrem said. “The water currents can change quickly. The depths can change quickly. And what seems like easy, placid water in one spot, could be rushing or much, much deeper."

The identities of the two victims have not yet been released, as law enforcement is still attempting to notify next of kin.

Image: Guerneville Walking Bridge - This popular walking bridge allows the locals as well as the many tourist the opportunity to cross the Russian river in Northern California. (Getty Images)