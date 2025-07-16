- COVID cases are reportedly surging again in the Bay Area and around Sacramento, according to wastewater surveillance. The variant responsible for this summer surge is Nimbus, which is the one that causes "razor blade throat." [NBC Bay Area]
- Budget airline Avelo, which had already shut down its hub at Santa Rosa's Charles M. Schulz Airport in April, now says it is pulling out of the California market altogether, and ending flights out of Burbank as well. The company denies that this is because it has become a government contractor providing deportation flights for the Trump administration. [Chronicle]
- Greek police continue searching for a gunman who killed 43-year-old UC Berkeley professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski on July 4, while Jeziorski was visiting a suburb of Athens where his ex-wife and children live, one day after he attended a custody hearing. [CNN]
- A bakery in Cupertino, La Patisserie, discovered that they had been overcharged commission fees by DoorDash to the tune of $100,000 over eight years, but it took them exposing the issue on KGO's "7 On Your Side" to finally get the money refunded. [ABC 7]
- Thousands of Safeway employees in the Bay Area could walk off the job soon after their union voted to authorize a strike amid ongoing negotiations for higher wages and better healthcare. [KTVU]
- The city of Fairfield is now threatening legal action against waste management company Republic Services as workers are in their second week of a strike, and trash continues piling up. [ABC 7]
Photo by Mufid Majnun