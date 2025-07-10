While the SF Zoo tries to bring in giant panda bears, the zoo’s tinier specimen of the Himalayan red panda, 12-year-old viral video star and crowd favorite Tenzing, passed away this week from apparent complications of a parasitic infection.

Longtime readers of this website will recall a phase in the spring of 2014 when we were posting pretty much everyday about a 10-month-old baby red panda that had just arrived at the SF Zoo. Within a week of his arrival, the little raccoon-like red fellow would be named Tenzing (after famed mountain climber “Sherpa Tenzing” Norgay), but even beyond his infancy, he created viral videos and chuckles galore with his enduring mischief and play.

Yet his run of earthly mischief and play has come to an end this week. KRON4 reports that Tenzing passed away this week, according to a Thursday announcement from the SF Zoo.

“Tenzing was an extraordinary animal who touched the hearts of guests, volunteers, and staff alike and served as an unforgettable ambassador of his species,” the zoo said in a Thursday Facebook post. “Known for his playful somersaults and engaging personality, Tenzing quickly became a fan favorite, even going viral in videos widely shared by viewers who fell in love with his creative antics. His keepers recall his remarkable participation in his own healthcare, including voluntary behaviors like stepping onto a scale, entering a crate, and even holding a brush to create his signature watercolor paintings.”

Zoo staff had noticed Tenzing exhibiting symptoms of neurological issues in recent months, including an inability to keep his balance. That’s a red flag for a climber like this species. The zoo called upon the San Francisco Animal Medical Center to perform imaging and testing, and he was diagnosed with a fairly common mammal and bird parasitic infection known as sarcocystosis. According to the zoo's announcement, "Tenzing’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and he passed peacefully under the care of his dedicated animal health team."

Red pandas are native to China and the Himalayas, and they are indeed endangered, with just an estimated 10,000 of them remaining in the wild. The SF Zoo did acquire another Chinese red panda named Little Mebo last year, though that female has yet to develop the long-term cult following of Tenzing.

“Tenzing was more than an ambassador for this endangered species, he was family,” the zoo added in their statement. “Our entire team deeply feels his passing, but his legacy will live on in the vital conservation work he helped inspire.”

Image: San Francisco Zoo via Facebook