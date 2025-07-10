A chaotic scene on California's Central Coast is making the national news Thursday evening as an ICE raid at a cannabis farm was met with a protest, and federal agents and National Guard troops then began deploying tear gas and rubber bullets.

Two raids occurred around 10 am Thursday at a pair of Central Coast cannabis farms. The Santa Barbara Independent identifies both farms as Glass House Farms locations, one in Carpinteria, in Santa Barbara County, and one in Camarillo, in Ventura County. An alert reportedly went out from the 805 Immigrant Coalition saying that dozens of ICE vehicles and many agents arrived simultaneously at both locations.

As KTLA reports, the scene at the Ventura County farm drew a protest by community members, after an unknown number of farm workers were being detained by ICE agents. Around 12:35 pm, the news station reported seeing tear gas canisters being deployed into the crowd of protesters.

At least 30 people were seen in handcuffs along a wall at the farm, and hundreds were part of the protest. KTLA could not confirm how many people were arrested, or how many of those may have been there to protest — but they said witnesses saw two vans leaving the area with 15 people detainees in each of them.

The LA Times reports that around 500 people had gathered to protest at the Camarillo farm by mid-afternoon.

Paramedics reportedly set up a triage area outside the Camarillo farm to treat people who were exposed to tear gas. Video from the scene showed what appeared to be National Guard troops deploying flash bangs and possibly shooting rubber bullets while protesters screamed "Fuck you!" KTLA reported that the crowd was seen picking up rocks or other items to throw at the troops.

The Santa Barbara Independent reports that protesters arrived at the Carpinteria location as well.

Congressmember Salud Carbajal came to the scene in Carpinteria, where he said "ICE was conducting a raid using disproportionate displays of force against local farm workers and our agricultural community."

Carbajal said that though it was his right as a member of Congress to observe these raids, he was denied entry to the area when he arrived.

"There’s been a troubling lack of transparency from ICE since the Trump Administration started, and I won’t stop asking questions on behalf of my constituents," Carbajal said, per the Independent. "Let me be clear: these militarized ICE raids are not how you keep our communities safe. This kind of chaos only traumatizes families and tears communities apart."