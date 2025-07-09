After last week’s Yolo County fireworks warehouse explosion killed seven people, an Inner Richmond home linked to the warehouse owner was raided Tuesday by SFPD, Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies, and the Sacramento Sheriff's Bomb Squad.

We knew there was probably another shoe to drop with the July 1 fireworks warehouse explosion that killed seven people last week, when the Chronicle reported the following day that the building in the legal fireworks warehouse that exploded was actually not permitted for fireworks storage. We just didn’t think that show would drop this close to home, specifically, in San Francisco’s Inner Richmond District.

But Hoodline was first with the news that multiple law enforcement agencies raided an Inner Richmond home on Tuesday afternoon, at Second Avenue and Anza Street. While the home is a residential San Francisco address, California Secretary of State records list it as the headquarters of the fireworks company Devastating Pyrotechnics, which owns the Esparto, California warehouse where the fatal explosion occurred.

According to Hoodline, sometime after 2 pm Tuesday, “Two officers wearing Sacramento Sheriff's Bomb Squad shirts were observed in an unmarked car, and there may have been additional agencies involved. When asked for details, an SFPD officer told Hoodline San Francisco, ‘It's just a warrant. Nothing dangerous to the neighborhood,’ but declined to provide additional information."

Yolo County Sheriff's Office vehicles were also on hand as the search warrant was executed.

The Chronicle describes the address as the “former home of Kenneth Chee,” the current owner and CEO of Devastating Pyrotechnics. The Chronicle had also reported on July 4 that Chee was denied a license to own or possess fireworks, likely because of a 1998 gun charge for which he did some time in San Quentin.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Det. Sina Ghaffarpour semi-confirmed to the Chronicle that this raid was related to the deadly fireworks blast. “We were there on a mutual aid request,” Ghaffarpour told the Chronicle. “I believe they were serving a search warrant related to the investigation of the Esparto fire.”

State officials were similarly tight-lipped. “Investigators are actively tracking down numerous leads and have served multiple search warrants as part of the investigation process,” Office of the State Fire Marshal deputy fire marshal Kara Garrett said in a statement to the Chronicle.

We should be clear that no one has yet been accused of or charged with any crimes in this matter. And on Tuesday, we also learned of more SF connections to the blast, as two of the explosion victims attended elementary and middle school in San Francisco.

Images via Hoodline