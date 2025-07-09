The movie theater chain Apple Cinemas has nothing to do with the Cupertino tech company Apple, but now they're in charge of resurrecting the old AMC 1000 Van Ness theater, and the movies start playing there Thursday.

You’d be forgiven for not having noticed that the former AMC 1000 Van Ness movie multiplex — once considered the grandest multiscreen movie theater in town — closed in 2019, soon reopened as CGV San Francisco from 2021 to 2023, and then shut down again. But new ownership is hoping for more of a Hollywood ending, starting this weekend.

The Chronicle has the news that the new Apple Cinemas Van Ness is opening at 1000 Van Ness, starting on Thursday, July 10. And yes, this coincides with the new James Gunn Superman blockbuster reboot coming out this weekend.

Other films playing this weekend will include F1: The Movie, 28 Years Later, How to Train Your Dragon, Lilo & Stitch, Materialists, Elio, and Jurassic World Rebirth.

“I think San Francisco opens up a lot of opportunities,” Apple Cinemas director of operations Jessica Robitaille told the Chronicle. “I think it’s really a fantastic space that we have to work with and we have big plans for it.”

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Apple Cinemas is not in any way affiliated with the Cupertino iPhone tech giant Apple. You can buy tickets to the theater’s movie screenings here.

Image: Google Street View