A gay professor of film media and French at UC Berkeley, Damon Young, says he was attacked and beaten by a group of teens as he tried to leave a crowded Dolores Park on the Saturday of Pride Weekend.

Damon Young says he was heading home to feed his dog on June 28 around 6 pm, taking the dog down the path to the corner of Church and 18th streets, when he came upon a group of kids in their teens or early 20s. As he tells the Chronicle, one of the men tapped his shoulder as he passed and claimed that the dog had peed on his shoe.

Young says he denied that this could have happened, and then realized he was being targeted and set up for an unprovoked attack. The male suspect began shoving Young in his chest, he says, and then punched him several times in the face. He fell to the ground, and he alleges that his attacker punched him several more times in the jaw.

As he tells the Chronicle, he called out to the many revelers around him as this was happening, saying, "Can somebody help me?" But no one helped. After the attack was over the the group had left, someone nearby on the blanket where Young had landed offered him a cold beer for his bruised face.

"I was feeling the repeated blows in that same spot and thinking, 'Am I going to die?'" he tells the paper.

Young was later diagnosed with a concussion and soft-tissue damage.

Calls and texts to his boyfriend, who was still at the top of the hill with friends, weren't going through because of the massive crowd in the park jamming cell towers. Young says he was then denied help by San Francisco firefighters who were just outside the park. They told him to try to find an SFPD officer, though he said he saw none in sight. And while they offered to call him an ambulance, he declined because he still had his dog, and instead found his car and drove 10 minutes home.

His boyfriend ultimately came to find him and take him to UCSF Parnassus for evaluation and treatment.

Young has now filed a police report, as the Chronicle confirms, and filed a complaint with the SFFD.

A spokesperson for the police, Officer Paulina Henderson, tells the Chronicle that "Every aspect, including whether this was hate motivated, is being explored" in the case, but no suspects have been identified.

This alleged attack stands apart from what was a largely peaceful pride weekend — albeit with a rowdy street party in SoMa and little booing of the mayor.