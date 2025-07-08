Local:
- The latest bloom of the "corpse flower,” whose technical name is the Titan Arum, is now underway at the SF Conservatory of Flowers. Since the bloom tends to peak at night, the Conservatory is staying open until 9 pm Tuesday night, with the last entry being allowed at 8:30 pm this evening. [@SFConservatory via Twitter]
Chanel the Titan Arum (Amorphophallus titanum) is blooming!! 🌸— SFConservatory (@SFConservatory) July 8, 2025
This rare bloom only lasts 2 days and smells the strongest on the first night, that's TONIGHT! 🌙We're offering special AFTER HOURS access tonight from 5-9pm, last entry at 8:30pm. pic.twitter.com/RauD2bM4pS
- In the wake of last week’s Yolo County fireworks warehouse explosion, we’re learning that two of the seven people killed had attended elementary and middle school in San Francisco. Brothers Jesus and Jhony Ramos both attended the Mission District’s Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 School from kindergarten through eight grade. [Mission Local]
- State assemblymember Matt Haney is in on the push for the latest version of the 4 am Last Call bill, but a state Senate committee chair might be trying to kill it off. While the proposal has cleared the state Assembly, KTVU reports that the state Senate's Committee on Governmental Organization chair Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) “announced the item was pulled from the agenda” this week. [KTVU]
National:
- The death toll is now at 110 in the Central Texas flooding, with 170 people still considered missing. And consistent with his track record, it was revealed that Texas Senator Ted Cruz remained on his Greek vacation at the Parthenon when the flooding had already broken out. [NY Times]
- Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth may be “going rogue,” as he apparently did not inform anyone in the Trump administration that he was cutting off arms shipments to Ukraine last week. [CNN]
- Streaming service Max’s incredibly stupid name change back to “HBO Max” takes effect Wednesday, should this sudden change confuse you. [Variety]
Video:
- During a White House cabinet meeting Tuesday, an embarrassed Fox News had to abruptly cut away its coverage when Trump started rambling about the paint on the White House light fixtures like some whiskeyed-up uncle complaining to a sales associate at Lowe’s hardware store.
Fox cuts coverage while Trump is talking about how you can’t paint moldings: They never found paint that looks like gold pic.twitter.com/OdpOgKwfBh— Acyn (@Acyn) July 8, 2025
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist