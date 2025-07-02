The list is likely to mount of Bay Area cities whose annual July Fourth fireworks shows are being impacted by Tuesday's explosion at a commercial fireworks supplier in Yolo County.

Less than 24 hours after a disastrous explosion and fire at a fireworks supplier's warehouse facility in the Yolo County community of Esparto, we're learning that this was, in fact, the supplier for multiple cities' fireworks shows, and some of those shows are getting canceled.

San Jose has now canceled its fireworks show on July 4th at Lake Cunningham Park, saying that the Esparto supplier was the supplier for this show. An afternoon party planned Friday at Lake Cunningham Park will still be going forward, however.

While the city of San Jose has typically had three separate fireworks displays in different parts of town, another planned display at Almaden Lake Park was already canceled out of fire safety concerns, and fires that were sparked during last year's show.

As the Press Democrat reports, the city of Cloverdale has similarly canceled its fireworks show, also because of the supplier's disaster.

"It is with great sadness that we have to announce that our annual Chuck Sibert Pyro Spectacular planned for July Fourth must be canceled," Cloverdale Lions Club officials said in a statement. “Yesterday, a tragic event took place in Yolo County at the Esparto Firework Facility that ... destroyed the fireworks housed for many communities like ours."

Officials in Sutter and Yuba counties said they were also exploring alternatives to fireworks displays, because their supplies were also destroyed on Tuesday.

A canceled show is of course trivial in comparison to the loss of human life that occurred at the Yolo County facility, where as of Wednesday afternoon we know one person is confirmed dead and multiple others remain unaccounted for. As the Chronicle reports, two people were treated for injuries, and initially it was reported by CalFire that seven were missing.

We have not yet heard whether San Francisco's big planned show at Fisherman's Wharf was also sourcing its fireworks from the Yolo County facility.

This is a developing story.