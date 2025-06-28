San Francisco’s 2025 Pride Weekend opened Friday with the annual Trans March from Dolores Park to the Tenderloin District. Before the march even began, tensions flared when Mayor Daniel Lurie showed up at the park and was loudly booed, shouted down, and chased away by attendees.

As Mission Local reports, when Lurie showed up to Dolores Park, march attendees were filmed telling him, “You are not wanted here.”

"How dare you come here!” One person shouted, “These are not your people!” while others chanted “Fuck off!” and “Do something for trans people!” as Lurie crossed Dolores Street, escorted by security, and exited the event. A passerby flipped him off as he embraced Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, prompting further calls from the crowd to “hang the trans flag at City Hall” and “stop pretending to be an ally.”

Daniel Lurie dared to show his face at the #TransMarch and I lucked out to a front row seat of him getting booed out of the park. pic.twitter.com/JMNOp132Fr — Dimitry Yakoushkin (@decadimitry) June 28, 2025

The Trans March drew more than 10,000 people, as reported by the Chronicle.

Marchers flowed from Dolores Park to the intersection of Turk and Taylor in the Tenderloin, site of the 1966 Compton’s Cafeteria riot, where trans women and drag queens once fought back against police harassment. As an all-queer marching band played, attendees waved signs reading “God is trans,” “Throw a brick,” and “Keep your fauxking hands off my beautiful trans wife.”

Later that night, Cumbiatón lit up the Mission District with green lighting, reggaetón, banda remixes, and unapologetic political solidarity. Born in LA, the queer Latinx dance party returned to The Chapel with music spun by undocumented immigrants and Palestinian refugees, and shouts of “¡Chinga la Migra!” and “¡Viva Palestina!” from the DJ booth.

For many, the Trans March was a lifeline. “Our existence should not be political," Lucas S. told the Chronicle, wearing a shirt that read, “Assigned Gulf of Mexico at Birth.” Jean Vila of Stanford added, “The more we show up as a community and support each other, the more we can help resist what’s happening nationwide.” James Irving, a trans Oakland resident, summed it up simply: “These people are being so true to themselves.”

The march launched a weekend packed with queer resistance and radical joy — from Saturday’s Dyke March to Sunday’s Pride Parade. But Friday’s events made it clear: for San Francisco’s trans community, visibility isn’t enough. This Pride, they’re demanding action — and they’re not waiting quietly.

