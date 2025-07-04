- It is all but certain that tonight's July 4th fireworks show at Fisherman's Wharf will, per usual be impacted by fog. The weather should be nice and sunny most of the day in SF, which will be misleading when the fog likely starts to form around 8 pm. [Chronicle]
- President Trump used the antisemitic term "shylock" to refer to unscrupulous money-lenders in a rally speech Thursday, and then claimed he didn't know it was antisemitic. This comes after months of his administration saying they were cracking down on antisemitism among left-wing protesters. [CNN]
- Some cryptic paper fliers with a cartoon and the word "Pursuit" that have been appearing around San Francisco are advertising the newest version of a free (and prize-free) citywide scavenger hunt, which begins July 12. (Just text 415-888-9518 and wait.) [Chronicle]
- There are patriotic, old-timey July 4th parades today in Alameda, Orinda, Concord, Sonoma, and elsewhere around the Bay. [BART / KPIX]
- The “Stop the Recall, Stand with Joel Engardio” campaign has raised $536,000, which is three times the amount raised by the recall proponents, but it is still looking like an uphill battle to keep Engardio from being ousted. [Mission Local]
- For the second year in a row, the City of Livermore is celebrating the Fourth of July by putting two World War II fighter planes on display at the Livermore Municipal Airport. [NBC Bay Area]
- Hours after Trump had another unproductive phone call with Vladimir Putin, Russia struck Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine with a massive barrage of missiles and drone attacks, reportedly the largest in the war to date. [New York Times]