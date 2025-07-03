Local:
- What with the big three-day holiday weekend now afoot, SFPD is rolling out a DUI checkpoint on Saturday night. The SFPD is not saying where the checkpoint will be, but it will be active between 7pm Saturday, July 5th, 2025, and 3 am, Sunday July 6, somewhere in the SF city limits. [SF Police Department]
- After the death of 43-year-old SF Zoo gorilla Oscar Jonesy in February, the zoo has apparently brokered a deal to get a new male gorilla from the Louisville (Kentucky) Zoo. The new great ape is a 27-year-old Western lowland gorilla named Cecil, and he’ll join the SF Zoo’s women gorillas named Kimani, Monifa and Bawang. [KRON4]
- Another new San Francisco block party coming to Mint Plaza on July 4 called Minted, and it will be every Friday from 5-9 pm through September 19. This Friday’s July 4 party will feature DJ collectives Elements and Rojai in The Pocket. [MintedSF]
National:
- Sure enough, lickspittle Republicans eventually all caved in and passed Trump’s massive tax and spending bill, which gives $4.5 trillion in tax cuts to the wealthy, but cuts 12 million Americans off from Medicaid. [AP News]
- Superstar Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr was arrested, detained, and will be sent back to Mexico, just four days after his match with US boxer Jake Paul. [SFGate]
- Actor Michael Madsen, best known as “Mr Blonde” in Reservoir Dogs but who also had roles in Kill Bill and other Quentin Tarantino films, died Thursday morning in his Los Angeles home from an apparent heart attack. He was 67. [Hollywood Reporter]
Video:
- Happy Independence Day, everybody, and what better time to look back at one of one Saturday Night Live’s cleverest skits in recent years, with Nate Bargatze as George Washington, spelling out the glorious absurdity that has become this great nation of the United States of America.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist