The long-awaited Lillie Coit's in the former Washington Square Bar & Grill space is softly open as a pop-up, Mr. Digby's calls it quits in Noe Valley, and Le Soleil comes to Stonestown, all in This Week in Food.

There may be some movement afoot at Lillie Coit's, aka 1707 Powell Street, aka the former Washington Square Bar & Grill, which briefly had a new life in the last decade as The Square Bar & Grill from the team behind Sons & Daughters. The restaurant from Hole in the Wall Coffee owner and former Chubby Noodle partner Nick Floulis, named for the benefactor of Coit Tower, has been in the works for about seven years, and is still under construction according to a recent visit by Chronicle critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan. But it's been open fairly regularly as a bar with a limited food menu under the moniker Petite Lil's, albeit with paint swatches still on the walls, and Chung Fegan says the food is "plenty enticing and definitely quirky." Dishes include bone marrow with an optional green Chartreuse "luge," and a 32-ounce, bone-in tomahawk steak with optional herb butter or anchovy butter, and an optional French omelet on the side. The official opening date for Lillie Coit's is still anyone's guess, but the pop-up preview appears here to stay for a bit.

Just ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend, Noe Valley restaurant and bar Mr. Digby's (1199 Church Street) has annouced its closure after four years in the neighborhood. "We poured our souls into creating a neighborhood hub that we’d love to hang out in, and although it didn’t quite work out, we’re incredibly proud of what we achieved," the restaurant's owners, Mike McCaffery and Kristen Gianaras McCaffery said in a Facebook post. "We took a leap of faith opening during the pandemic, all while starting a family with two little ones," the couple added. The McCafferys still own nearby Greek spot Novy, which remains open.

The second location of longtime Inner Richmond Vietnamese spot Le Soleil has opened at the Stonestown Galleria. As Eater reports, fans will now be able to find menu favorites like flambéed quail and pho risotto at the new spot, which joins other new additions to the mall's food array like Supreme Dumplings, and the upcoming Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya.

Still coming this month at the Ferry Building, at least according to their Instagram, is Parachute Bakery, an all-day bakery-cafe that is the first of two new additions from the Sorrel team taking over the former Slanted Door and Out the Door spaces. We're still waiting on an exact opening date, and Arquet, the team's full-service restaurant, should follow later this summer.

We heard earlier this week that celebrity chef Charlie Palmer, a longtime resident of Healdsburg, has a new hotel restaurant project there that will be opening around mid-September. It's called Folia Bar & Kitchen, and it will be joined by a rooftop bar and lounge with sunset views called Andys Beeline Rooftop.

And Chronicle Associate Critic Cesar Hernandez filed a review of Tsujita Artisan Noodle, the Tokyo-born ramen spot that already has a Los Angeles location and that recently debuted its first Bay Area outpost in West San Jose’s Strawberry Park shopping plaza. He raves about the deluxe tsukemen, particularly for its intense and "potent" pork dipping broth, and says the "milky white" tonkotsu broth is "decadent" and delicious too.

Top image: Photo courtesy of Le Soleil