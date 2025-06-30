Police in Antioch fatally shot a man who they say was armed with a knife on a suburban street Monday morning, and the man may have been having a mental health crisis.

Details are slim so far in an officer-involved shooting Monday morning in Antioch. KTVU reports that the shooting occurred on the 3800 block of Osprey Drive, and that the man who was shot was reportedly armed with a knife.

Update: Antioch Police Sgt. Rob Green now tells KTVU that the man had allegedly threatened to "kill everyone in the home." And, when police arrived, he allegedly "rushed officers with a knife."

Aerial images from the scene showed police standing over a body in the street that was covered with a yellow tarp.

A neighbor gave a clue about what had occurred, calling the situation "sad," and adding, "People don't seek mental health [treatment] when they should."

Also unclear is why Antioch police were seen entering what was presumably the deceased man's residence wearing hazmat suits.

The shooting comes after a fair amount of negative attention that has been on the police department in Antioch. Just last week, a former Antioch police officer was sentenced to seven years in prison for unnecessarily siccing his K9 on suspects who had committed minor offences.

Earlier this year, the Antioch Police Department reached an agreement with the Justice Department to resolve an investigation in racist texts that had been exchanged between officers between 2019 and 2022.

This is a developing story.

