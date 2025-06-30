At least four Bay Area municipalities will see minimum wage increases go into effect on July 1, plus there are other new laws targeting hidden Airbnb fees, and bars will have to provide drink lids on request to prevent people from getting roofied.

Tomorrow is July 1, and sheesh, we are already halfway through the year 2025? Indeed we are, and Tuesday being July 1, that also means a whole batch of new California state laws takes effect on Tuesday, as the Chronicle reports. The Chron has a rundown of this hodgepodge of mostly minor new laws, but some may be pretty important to you if you frequently rent or stay in Airbnbs, or if you make (or pay) minimum wage.

The minimum wage hikes are hitting a few localities and are not statewide. But here in San Francisco, the minimum wage will go up to $19.18 an hour on Tuesday, from its current $18.67. The biggest minimum wage increase is up in Sonoma County, where the wage is going all the way up to $23.15 per hour. There are also minimum wage hikes coming July 1 to Berkeley (also $19.18), and Emeryville ($19.90 an hour).

At the source of all these new statewide laws, Sacramento’s KXTV runs down the new laws coming July 1, and finds the curious bit that bars serving alcohol will now be required to provide patrons with drink lids upon request, to help prevent the spiking of drinks. Establishments will also be required to post a sign in a visible area saying, “Don’t get roofied! Drink lids and drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details.”

KXTV also notes that there will be a new law banning hidden cleaning fees for short-term rentals, requiring suicide and crisis hotlines to be printed on student IDs, and also requiring subscription-based websites to place cancellation buttons on their sign-up pages.

The Chronicle rounds up a few more new July 1 laws, noting that pet insurers must now disclose any possible premium hikes, and health insurance has to cover fertility treatments and IVF. There are also two new laws in the legal front, mandating an expansion of remote-court access and virtual proceedings for juvenile and civil cases, and in Gavin Newsom’s whole CARE court thing, family members who’d petitioned their kin into that system will get mandatory updates on that person’s case status.

But of all the changes coming July 1, the biggest one for most of us in San Francisco is that the base Muni fare is going up to $2.85 for a single ride for those using a Clipper Card or the MuniMobile app, though there are all sorts of different tiers for seniors, people with disabilities, et cetera.

Related: 4AM Last Call Comes Back as Proposed Legislation, This Time With Matt Haney Behind It [SFist]

Image: Sacramento California outside the capital building (Getty Images)